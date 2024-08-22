Nifty, Sensex On Course To Post Six-Day Rally With Banks In Lead: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices extended gains through midday on Thursday, led by banking heavyweights, tracking positive global cues ahead of US Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech in Jackson Hole that may bring clarity on September rate action.

At 12:25 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 0.25%, or 64 points, higher at 24,834, while the BSE Sensex was up 215 points, or 0.27%, at 81,120.

The Nifty is finding support in the 24,650–24,600 range as it approaches the target of 24,950, said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd.

The firm opening on Wednesday, followed by reclaiming 24,670 in the first hour today, signalled that Nifty is not in a mood to give into the bearish expectations that were floating for the last two days, said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services.