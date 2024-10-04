Nifty, Sensex Off Lows As Infosys, Axis Bank Share Prices Rise: Midday Market Update

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex erased loss to trade higher through midday as Infosys Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd.'s share prices rose. As of 11:37 a.m., the Nifty 50 was 70.95 points, or 0.28% higher at 25,321.05, and S&P BSE Sensex was up 290.55 points, or 0.35% at 82,787.66.

If the benchmarks hold their midday gains, the Nifty 50 and Sensex are likely to snap the four-day decline at close. Earlier in the day, the Nifty 50 declined 0.65% to 25,094.55, and Sensex fell 0.54% to 82,051.86.

The weak sentiment will continue as long as the market trades below 25,500/83,200, said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity, Kotak Securities Ltd. On the downside, it could slip to 25,150-25,025/82,200-82,000 or even the 50-day simple moving average. On the other hand, resistance levels have shifted to 25,500 and 25,600 levels from 25,800 levels, he said.