Nifty, Sensex Off Day's Low On Election Jitter: Midday Market Update

Indian benchmarks were trading off day's low during midday on Monday, likely due to selling by foreign investors due to election uncertainty and caution about the interest rate outlook.

As of 12:53 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was 50.76 points, or 0.23%, lower at 22,004.45, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 205.23 points, or 0.28%, to 72,459.24.

Intraday, the NSE Nifty 50 declined 1.06%, or 234.15 points, to 21,821.05, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.10%, or 798.46 points, to 71,866.01.

"Continued selling by foreign portfolio investors in recent sessions due to poll jitters and caution ahead of domestic inflation data due this week may also keep investors nervous," said Avdhut Bagkar, technical and derivatives analyst at StoxBox.

Market participants remained on the sidelines, awaiting US inflation data to gauge the likelihood of interest rate cuts this year, Bagkar said. Asian markets made a cautious start on Monday in a week where inflation figures could make or break hopes for earlier U.S. rate cuts, while Chinese activity data will test optimism about a sustained recovery.