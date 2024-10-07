Nifty, Sensex Off Day's Low As Infosys, Bharti Airtel Lead Gains: Midday Market Update

At 12:23 p.m., the Nifty was at 24,940.65, down 0.30% or 73.95 points and Sensex was at 81,548.34, down 0.17%, or 140.11 points. India VIX was trading 6% higher at 14.96 level.

Kush Bohra, founder of Kushbohra.com expects today's session to be a day of consolidation but he said technical hourly charts are suggesting positive divergence and a rebound in near-term. "In terms of put-call ratio, Bank Nifty and Nifty are going to oversold territory also suggesting rebound," he said.

Bohra said if the Nifty trades above 24,700-24,800 support zone, he expects a rebound otherwise markets will see a downtrend.