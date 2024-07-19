Nifty, Sensex Near Day's Lows As RIL, Airtel Weigh: Midday Market Update

Indian equity benchmarks were trading near day's low tracking loss in heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd.

As of 12:04 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 150.30 points, or 0.61% lower at 24,650.55, and the S&P BSE Sensex was 343.12 points, or 0.42% down at 81,000.34.

Intraday, Nifty fell 0.72% to 24,621.85, and Sensex declined 0.51% to 80,926.50.

However, shortly after open, the NSE Nifty 50 had risen 0.22% to a fresh high of 24,854.80.

Traders are focusing on budget-related stocks, which will be announced on July 23. There are positive expectations for PSU housing finance, PSU banks, fertilizers, and the infrastructure sectors. The rally in information technology stocks is expected to continue after Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. reported better-than-expected Q1 results, along with a strong growth forecast, said Vikas Jain, head of research, Reliance Securities Ltd.