Nifty, Sensex Near Day's Low Weighed By Banking Stocks, Dismal TCS Results: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark equity indices were trading near their day's low by midday on Friday, weighed by a fall in Tata Consultancy Service Ltd. and banking stocks. The 25,000 mark will be the inflection point for Nifty in the short term, an analyst warned.

At 12:01 p.m., the Nifty 50 was at 24,937.15, down 0.25% or 61.30 points, and Sensex traded at 81,370.01, lower by 0.30%, or 241.40 points.

Nifty has seen a lot of deviation from the mean, and this mean deviation is not healthy for the market, so some retracement can't be ruled out, according to Milan Vaishnav, founder of Gemstone Equity Research.

However, the overall uptrend remains intact for a very short-term horizon, he said. He has identified 25,000 as the Nifty's inflection point, anticipating a technical rebound prior to further index corrections.