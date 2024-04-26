Nifty, Sensex Near Day's Low As Bajaj Finance Drags: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark equity indices erased early gains to fall to their day's low by midday on Friday, weighed by losses in Bajaj Finance Ltd. after its fourth-quarter results.

At 1:00 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 70.95 points, or 0.31%, down at 22,499.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 245.15 points, or 0.33%, to 74,094.29.

"We expect that Nifty will have a 1,000-point move in the May series," said Rahul Ghose, chief executive officer of Hedged.in. According to him, the open interest data is not conclusive, and 22,650–22,800 will be a congestion point for the index.

The index now has immediate support at 20DMA, currently trading at 22,382, and sustenance above the same will allow it to attract further bullish strength, said Avdhut Bagkar, technical and derivatives analyst at StoxBox.