Nifty, Sensex Near Day's High As RIL, HDFC Bank Lead: Midday Market Update

India's benchmarks indices were trading near day's high through midday tracking gains in shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd.

As of 12:47 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was 195.60 points, or 0.79% higher at 25,018.75, and the BSE Sensex was up 654.49 points, or 0.81% at 81,740.70.

Intraday, Nifty rose 0.89% to 25,043.80, and Sensex rose 0.91% to 81,820.23. Nifty reclaimed the 25,000 level for the first time since Aug. 1, when it posted a fresh high.

This is the eighth consecutive session in which the Nifty 50 is rising. However, last week, a gradual movement was seen in the index, said Vinay Rajani, chartered market technician, senior technical and derivative analyst, HDFC Securities Ltd. Today, there is good amount of buying in the market. The index can hit a new high.

"If we go by data, FIIs have built up long positions on Nifty 50 futures segment, and stock futures also. The trend is suggesting, the index should remain up. The long-to-short ratio is slightly above. It's good as there is no overbought situation," he said.