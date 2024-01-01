Nifty, Sensex Marginally Lower On First Day Of 2024 Amid Lack Of Cues: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark indices were trading marginally lower through midday on Monday amid lack of fresh triggers as most markets across the globe remained closed for New Year festivities.

At 12:07 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 6.95 points, or 0.03%, lower at 21,732.80, while the S&P BSE Sensex declined 97 points, or 0.13%, to 72,143.19.

So far in the day, Nifty fell 0.22% to 21,684.05 and the Sensex declined 0.29% to 72,033.97.