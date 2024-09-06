Nifty, Sensex Log Worst Selloff Since August Ahead Of Key US Jobs Data: Market Wrap

India's benchmark indices extended losses on Friday, recording its worst week in over three months as fears griped over the health of the US economy ahead of the release of jobs data. The selloff was broad-based, with the banking and energy sectors taking the biggest hit.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 292.95 points or 1.17% lower, at 24,852.15 to extend the fall to the third consecutive session. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 1,017.23 points or 1.24%, down at 81,183.93, its fourth day of decline. Both indices lost nearly Rs 4 lakh crore in value.

"The recent weakness in US markets has stalled the momentum in Indian markets, causing participants to become cautious ahead of the upcoming jobs data," Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of research at Religare Broking Ltd., said.

"With the Nifty slipping below the crucial 20-day exponential moving average, further downside is likely, with key support around 24,500 at the 50 DEMA," he added.

The US Labor Department will release the results of its monthly jobs surveys of employers and households later on Friday. The report is one of the most important gauges of the state of the world's largest economy and comes over a week before the Federal Reserve makes its decision on interest rates.