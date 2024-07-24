Nifty, Sensex Log Worst Losing Streak In Over A Month: Market Wrap

Benchmark equity indices fell for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, logging their worst streak since five consecutive sessions of decline till May 30. Today's fall was due to losses in the shares of financial services stocks.

The Nifty closed at 24,413.50, down 0.27% or by 65.55 points, while the Sensex ended at 80,148.88, down 0.35% or by 280.16 points. Intraday, the Nifty fell 0.70% and the Sensex declined 0.84%.

"On the daily chart, the index has formed a spinning top candlestick pattern, indicating indecisiveness between the bulls and bears," according to Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Shares. "The level of 24,200 will remain a crucial support, while 24,560 is considered as an immediate resistance."