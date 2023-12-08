Nifty, Sensex Log Best Stretch Of Weekly Gains In Nearly Three Years: Market Wrap

The benchmark indices rose for six straight weeks, logging the best weekly gains in nearly three years.

The NSE Nifty 50 and the S&P BSE Sensex ended at new record highs after the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50% in line with expectations.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 68 points or 0.33% higher at 20,969.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 304 points or 0.44% up at 69,825.60.

The Nifty hit the 21,000 mark for the first time during intra-day trading. The Nifty Bank also touched a lifetime high during the last leg of the trade and ended 0.90% higher at 47,262.00.