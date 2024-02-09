Nifty, Sensex Little Changed As Infosys Drags; ICICI Bank, RIL Lead: Midday Market Update

Indian benchmark equity indices came off their day's low to trade little changed through midday on Friday on the back of gains in shares of ICICI Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.

As of 11:57 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 6.85 points, or 0.03%, higher at 21,724.80, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 50.67 points, or 0.07%, to 71,479.10.

"On the daily chart, Nifty has formed a significant bearish engulf, indicating bearish pressure," according to Mandar Bhojane, research analyst at Choice Broking Ltd.

"On the lower side, Nifty is expected to find strong support around 21,500–21,400 levels, and dips towards these levels can be considered for initiating fresh long positions," he said.

In the short term, the upside will be limited, and the range of 22,000–22,200 will continue to act as a stiff supply zone for the index, Bhojane said.