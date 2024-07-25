Nifty, Sensex Little Changed After Volatile Session; Axis Bank, ICICI Bank Drag: Market Wrap

The benchmark equity indices ended little changed on Thursday as shares of Tata Motors Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. helped them erase losses after a lower open.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 7.40 points or 0.03% lower at 24,406.10, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 109.08 points or 0.14% down at 80,039.80.

Intraday, the Nifty declined as much as 0.83% to 24,210.80, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.84% to 79,477.83.