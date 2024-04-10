Nifty, Sensex Hold On To Gains Ahead Of US CPI, Fed Minutes: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were trading marginally higher through midday on Wednesday due to a lack of direction ahead of the crucial US CPI data and Fed minutes that would dictate direction for the market. Indices were supported by gains in Reliance Industries Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd.

As of 12:08 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 58.00 points, or 0.26%, higher at 22,700.75, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 219.95 points, or 0.29%, to trade at 74,903.65.

The Nifty scaled an intraday high of 22,727, and the Sensex touched a high of 74,983 so far on Wednesday.

"The lack of direction in markets can be attributed to the crucial US CPI data and the Federal Open Market Committee's March meeting minutes due later today," said Avdhut Bagkar, technical and derivatives analyst at StoxBox.

"These data will set the tone for monetary policy going forward, with the Federal Reserve reiterating its stance that any future rate cuts will be data-dependent. Any easing in inflation is being taken positively by markets,".

"In a truncated trading week with a holiday tomorrow on account of Eid celebrations, we do not rule out another bout of profit taking at higher levels as investors prefer to stay nimble ahead of an economic data-heavy week. On the domestic front, all eyes are glued to the inflation print and the start of corporate earnings season on Friday for further direction to the market sentiment," Bagkar said.