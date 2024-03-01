Nifty, Sensex Hit Fresh Record After India's Q3 GDP Beats Estimates: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were trading higher through midday after hitting fresh record high on Friday supported by gains in index heavyweights ICICI Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.

The Nifty hit fresh high of 22,304 and the Sensex touched lift-time high of 73,574.02 after the country's third-quarter GDP beat economists' estimates.

India GDP grew 8.4% year-on-year in third quarter ended in December 2023, beating analysts' estimate of 6.6% for the period in a Bloomberg's Survey.

As of 12:37 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was 310.90 points, or 1.41% higher at 22,293.70, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 1,042.92 points, or 1.44%, to trade at 73,543.22.

"Expected March series will be strong buying interest due to positive macro and micro data. Strong private sector investment and a pick-up in services spending will be positive for market sentiment," said Vikas Jain, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities Ltd.

Expectations are positive for semiconductor related stocks after the government approved a $15 billion semiconductor plant in India. Cabinet approved $9 billion allocation rooftop solar projects will be positive for solar power stocks. Government approved subsidy of $3 billion fertiliser will be positive for mining stocks and change in critical mining royalty will boost metal and mining stocks, Jain said.