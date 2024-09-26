Nifty, Sensex Hit Fresh Highs For Sixth Day As Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel Gain Sharply: Midday Market Update

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex rose to fresh highs for sixth consecutive session on Thursday tracking gains in shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., and Tata Steel Ltd. and others. As of 12:40 p.m., the Nifty 50 was trading 0.34% higher at 26,093.50, and Sensex was 0.34% higher at 85,467.57.

So far today, the Nifty 50 rose 0.41% to a fresh high of 26,111.40, and the Sensex rose 0.42% to a fresh high of 85,167.56.

"The hourly average support is placed at 25,675 levels which would be a key support from current levels. RSI is trending above the higher range and any news flow could witness some volatility in index pivotal from current levels. The Highest call open interest has moved higher to 26,200 strikes while the downside the highest put OI is at 25,800 for the monthly expiry," said Vikas Jain, head, Research at Reliance Securities.

The NSE Nifty Bank also scaled a fresh high of 54,262.40 after rising 0.30% during the day. State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. were the top contributor to the index.