Nifty, Sensex Flat After Record Open; ITC, TCS Gain: Midday Market Update

The benchmark indices were trading flat at midday after opening at record highs on Tuesday.

At 12:07 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 10 points or 0.05% higher at 21,007.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 9.76 points or 0.01% up at 69,918.77.

The Nifty and the Sensex opened above the 21,000 and the 70,000 levels for the first time.

"The Nifty has been in consolidation mode for the fifth consecutive session, maintaining proximity to the 21,000 levels," Shrey Jain, chief executive officer of SAS Online, said. "We anticipate this consolidation to persist throughout the day."