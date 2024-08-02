Nifty, Sensex Fall Over 1% As RIL, ICICI Bank Lead Decline: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices extended losses through midday on Friday, snapping a five-day winning streak, as markets across the globe slumped amid rising geopolitical tension and weak economic data from the US.

The Nifty fell 1.15% and the Sensex declined 1.04%, led by losses in heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd.

At 12:32 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 247.65 points, or 0.97%, lower at 24,766.05, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 778.04 points, or 0.94%, to trade at 81,087.

The index has formed a "spinning top candlestick" pattern, representing indecisiveness between the bulls and bears, according to Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Shares Brokers Pvt.

The immediate support for Nifty 50 is placed at 24,800, while the recent high of 25,078 will be considered a strong hurdle, he said.

Gaggar also mentioned that all other sectors except for energy have formed different bearish candlestick patterns, which shows a temporary pause in the trend.