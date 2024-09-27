Nifty, Sensex Fall From Record Highs As HDFC Bank, Airtel Drag: Midday Market Update

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex declined after touching fresh highs as shares of HDFC Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd. fell. As of 11:57 a.m., the Nifty 50 was trading 8.10 points, or 0.03% lower at 26,207.95, and Sensex declined 116.05 points, or 0.14% at 85,720.06.

Shortly after opening, the Nifty rose 0.23% to a new high of 26,277.35. The Sensex rose 0.17% to a fresh high of 85,978.25.

For Nifty, 26,000 is the good support to lookout for, said Soni Patnaik, assistant vice president, JM Financial Services Ltd. However, investors should not ignore the fact that the indices are quite overbought at the current levels, not only from technical point of view. It's multiple parameters from derivatives segment as well indicate the indices at overbought zone. It's wise to be cautious, and book profits from the indices, Patnaik said.