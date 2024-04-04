Nifty, Sensex Fall From New Record As RIL, ICICI Bank, SBI Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices fell from the fresh record high during early trade on Thursday, weighed by losses in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

As of 11:52 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 declined 31.10 points, or 0.14%, to trade at 22,403.55, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 36.00 points, or 0.049%, to 73,840.82.

The Nifty hit a record high of 22,619.00 and the Sensex touched a new lifetime high of 74,501.73 as sentiments improved for risky assets after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated rate cuts are imminent this year despite resilient inflation in the US.

"The benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty commenced the trading session at unprecedented peaks, driven by significant gains in the heavyweight HDFC Bank. Additionally, the Nifty midcap index reached a milestone, breaching the 50,000 mark for the first time," said Shrey Jain, founder and chief executive at SAS Online.