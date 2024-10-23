Nifty, Sensex Fall For Third Straight Session To Close At Two-Month Low: Market Wrap

The Indian benchmark equity indices fell for the third consecutive day on Wednesday to end at their lowest level since Aug. 14 again amid quarterly earnings releases. The indices saw a volatile session as they gained as much as 0.5% during the day and fell as much as 0.4% as well to finally close a little lower.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 36.60 points or 0.15% down at 24,435.50 and the BSE Sensex ended 138.74 points or 0.17% lower at 80,081.98.

"As indicated yesterday, the Nifty 50 took support at the zone of 24,370–24,430," Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Share Brokers Pvt., said. "It will continue to serve as a support zone, while on the higher side, 24,670 will be considered as an immediate resistance."