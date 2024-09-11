Nifty, Sensex Fall As Tata Motors, RIL, L&T Weigh: Market Wrap

The benchmark equity indices snapped a two-day gain to close lower on Wednesday, led by a drag in Tata Motors Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd., as the markets await US inflation data set that will be released later in the day.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 122.65 points or 0.49% lower at 24,918.45, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 398.13 points or 0.49% down at 81,523.16. During the day, the Nifty fell as much as 0.62% to 24,885.15 and the Sensex declined 0.61% to 81,423.14.

"The domestic market experienced a minor consolidation in line with Asian peers due to correction of commodity prices like crude, which has collapsed to $70," Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

"Market sentiment remained cautious due to the slowdown in the Chinese economy. Investors await the release of the US CPI and domestic inflation data. It is anticipated that US inflation will have an uptick in monthly data, while domestic inflation is expected to remain stable," Nair said.