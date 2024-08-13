Nifty, Sensex Fall As HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, Grasim Weigh: Midday Market Update

India's key stock indices fell through midday on Tuesday, following a flat opening, weighed by index heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., and Grasim Industries Ltd.

At 11:45 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 0.12%, or 28 points, lower at 24,314.10, and the BSE Sensex fell 0.16%, or 128 points, to trade at 79,520.92. The Nifty had opened flat at 24,342.35, and the Sensex opened 0.12% lower to 79,552.51.

"The market is expected to remain range-bound as investors await key US inflation data. Despite this, sector-specific movements are likely, and any significant declines may present buying opportunities. The overall market sentiment remains bullish due to strong economic data and positive quarterly results," said Vikas Jain, head of research at Reliance Securities.