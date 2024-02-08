Nifty, Sensex Fall After Banks Tumble On RBI Policy Decision: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock erased all early gains to trade lower on Thursday, led by losses in banking stocks after the RBI did not announce any new measures to address liquidity issues in its monetary policy.

Adding to the selling pressure was RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das comments that banks will have to tell borrowers the entire cost of a loan, including fees and other charges, to enhance transparency.

"Two surprises from the hawkish commentary include the key fact statement on loans, which might hurt margins, and that the liquidity issues were not addressed," said Ajay Bagga, a market veteran.

As of 12:06 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 fell 137.00 points, or 0.62%, to 21,793.50, and the S&P BSE Sensex declined 474.49 points, or 0.66%, to 71,677.51.

Earlier in the day, the Nifty 50 rose 0.37% to 22,011.05, and the BSE Sensex rose 0.45% to 72,473.42.