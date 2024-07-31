Nifty, Sensex Extend Record Run Ahead Of Fed Decision: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices continued their gains for the fourth consecutive session to end at fresh record closing highs on Wednesday, ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting later in the day. Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. led to gains.

Both indices closed at their highest levels. The NSE Nifty 50 closed up 93.85 points, or 0.38%, at 24,951 and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 285.94 points, or 0.35%, higher at 81,741.

Brent crude oil snapped its two-day fall to close 1.63% higher at $79.91 due to geopolitical tensions arising out of Israel's attack on Beirut.

After some movement in the morning trade, the index remained rangebound for the rest of the day, according to Aditya Gaggar, director at Progressive Share Brokers Pvt., to settle the last day of the month on a positive note at 24,951.15, with gains of 93.85 points.

"The index is heading towards the psychological barrier of 25,000 and a sustainable move above the same will push the index further higher to 25,200, whereas on the downside, 24,800 will be considered immediate support," he said.