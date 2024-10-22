Nifty, Sensex Extend Losses To End At Two–Month Low As RIL, HDFC Bank Drag: Market Wrap 

The NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex closed at the lowest level in over two months on Tuesday as the share price of heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. dragged. Broad–based weakness in US stocks, Asian and European shares due to concern about the pace of unwinding of monetary conditions in the US also seeped into the Indian markets.

The Nifty 50 ended 309 points or 1.25% down at 24,472.10, and the Sensex closed 930.55 or 1.15% down at 80,220.72, the lowest level since Aug 14.

During the last leg of the trade, the Nifty 50 fell as much as 1.35% to 24,445.80, and the Sensex fell 1.23% to a low of 80,149.53.