Nifty, Sensex Trade Near 1% High Led By RIL, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank: Midday Market Update.

India's key stock indices rose 1% through midday on Friday due to a global market rally and the Reserve Bank of India's upward revision of its fiscal 2025 growth estimates. Index heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., and ICICI Bank Ltd. made gains that supported the indices.

At 12:47 p.m., the Nifty was trading 0.98%, or 236.60 points, higher at 24,353.60, and the Sensex gained 0.99%, or 784.56 points, to trade at 79,670.78.

"The rally in global markets, strong quarterly results, and the RBI's upward revision of the fiscal 2025 GDP growth target to 7.2% from 7% are expected to create a positive sentiment in the market," said Vikas Jain, head of research at Reliance Securities. "Investors may find good buying opportunities in sectors such as pharma, IT, FMCG, oil companies, and auto, which have reported strong quarterly results," he said.