Nifty, Sensex Extend Gains Ahead Of RIL, HCL Tech Results: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark equity indices extended gains through midday on Monday, awaiting second-quarter results from Reliance Industries Ltd. and HCL Technologies Ltd. later in the day.

At 12:14 p.m., the Nifty traded 0.74%, or 185.30 points, higher at 25,149.55, and the Sensex gained 0.81%, or 657.81 points, to trade at 82,039.17.

Shares of HCLTech rose as much as 0.8% to hit a record high of Rs 1,854 apiece, while those of Reliance Industries traded little change after erasing morning gains anticipating second quarter results.

Nifty is trading in a small range with its support at 24,900 and resistance at 25,150, according to Soni Patnaik, equity derivatives analyst at JM Financial.

"A breach on either side can help determine further trend," she said while noting that true short covering will happen only above 25,300 where there are a lot of call writers.

She said that it is also imperative to understand that FIIs have reduced long positions and are increasing net shorts; therefore, the possibility of any rise towards resistance may see a selloff until the 25,300 level is not getting crossed.