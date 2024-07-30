Nifty, Sensex Extend Gain Led By HDFC Bank, Tata Motors: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices extended gains through midday on Tuesday, led by a rally in heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd. and Tata Motors Ltd.

At 12:26 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was 106.05 points or 0.45% higher at 24,945.30, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 355.49 points or 0.45% to trade at 81.719.

The Nifty hit an intraday high of 24,956.70, and the S&P BSE Sensex touched the day's high of 81.733.37.

The elevated valuations continue to be a concern, particularly in the broader market, said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services. "A healthy trend in the market now is that high-quality stocks with good earnings visibility are gaining strength on buying by institutions."

"Sustained capital flows into mutual funds and retail investor enthusiasm will keep the market resilient," he said.