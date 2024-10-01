Nifty, Sensex Gain Marginally As Infosys, M&M Share Prices Rise: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices erased morning losses to trade marginally high through midday on Tuesday led by gains in Infosys Ltd. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

As of 12:13 p.m., the Nifty 50 was trading 13.55 points or 0.05% higher at 25,824.40, and the Sensex was 69.49 points or 0.08% up at 84,369.27.

Earlier in the day, the Nifty 50 declined 0.28% to 25,739.20, and the Sensex declined 0.24% to 84,098.94.

"It has been almost three weeks of upmove in the Nifty 50, so markets are witnessing profit taking. Today, we are seeing more broad-based selling," said Ajit Mishra, senior vice president at Religare Broking. "The index has support still around 25,500–25,550. In case the index rises to 25,800–2850, then it's a good shot."