Nifty, Sensex Ends Higher After Two-Day Drop Led By TCS, Tata Motors: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices closed higher, snapping a two-day decline in a choppy trading session on Tuesday, led by gains in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Tata Motors Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 76.30 points, or 0.34%, higher at 22,198.35, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 305.09 points, or 0.42%, to end at 73,095.22. The Nifty hit an intraday high of 22,218.25, and the Sensex touched 73,161.30.

"The Indian market saw marginal gains in cautious trade on Tuesday ahead of crucial US inflation and GDP readings, said Avdhut Bagkar, technical and derivatives analyst at StoxBox.

From a market perspective, investors largely stayed cautious ahead of some key US economic data, including a report on consumption expenditure and the domestic market expiry of February's series of derivative contracts due this week, Bagkar said.