Nifty, Sensex End With Mild Gains: Market Wrap

Indian benchmark stock indices ended higher on Thursday after a rangebound session, ahead of the release of crucial U.S. CPI data later in the day, which will provide fresh cues about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

Reliance Industries Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd. and Hero MotoCorp Ltd. led gains in benchmark indices.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.13%, or 28.50 points, higher at 21,647.20, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.089%, or 63.47 points, up at 71,721.18.

The Sensex hit an intraday high of 71,999.47, while the Nifty 50 touched 21,726.50 on Thursday.

"In anticipation of inflation data from the U.S., the Indian market exhibited rangebound trade. Though investors anticipate U.S. inflation to ease, global markets, expecting a CY24 interest rate cut, have already priced in optimism. Profit booking occurred amid moderating Q3 corporate earnings and concerns about premium valuations. Selling pressure on IT stocks stemmed from weak earnings estimates," said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

The U.S. CPI is expected to remain unchanged at 3.2% on year in December, according to a Bloomberg survey.