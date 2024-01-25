Nifty, Sensex End Lower In A Truncated Week As HDFC Bank, Axis Bank Drag: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended lower in a truncated week on Thursday, weighed by losses in index heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd.

On a weekly basis, the indices closed lower for the second week, with the Nifty and the Sensex falling 1% this week.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 101.35 points, or 0.47%, lower at 21,352.60, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 359.64 points, or 0.51%, to end at 70,700.67.

"Domestic equity markets witnessed a correction in a shortened trading week. Nifty 50 and Sensex 30 corrected by 1% this week," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities.

"Globally, the markets reacted to news with respect to a potential China rescue package. China's central bank said it will cut banks' reserve ratios in early February. Investors will be keeping an eye on the monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank and the fourth-quarter US GDP data," he added.