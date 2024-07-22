Nifty, Sensex End Lower For Second Straight Session Ahead Of Budget: Market Wrap

The benchmark equity indices closed lower for the second consecutive session on Monday as investors look forward to the Union Budget 2024–25 and more corporate earnings.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 21.65 points or 0.09%, down at 24,509.25, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 102.57 points or 0.13%, down at 80,502.08. Intraday, both indices rose over 0.2%.

Considering the budget outcome, wild swings can be expected on both sides and 24,200 will be considered immediate support for the Nifty, while the higher side seems to be capped at 24,800, according to Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Share Brokers.