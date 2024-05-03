Nifty, Sensex End Lower, Capping Weekly Gains: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices reversed early gains to end lower on Friday on profit booking and caution ahead of US non-farm payroll data. Heavweights Reliance Industries Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and HDFC Bank Ltd. dragged the indices lower, limiting the weekly gains in both the NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex.

The Nifty 50 ended 172.35 points, or 0.76%, lower at 22,475.85, and the Sensex fell 732.96 points, or 0.98%, to close at 73,878.15.

"Profit booking and a degree of caution ahead of the release of the US non-farm payroll resulted in selling pressure in the market," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services. "However, the lack of significant negative surprises in Q4 earnings so far, along with a decline in oil prices, might help to mitigate the downside. Though the correction was broad-based, the large-cap stock was the key underperformer due to the moderation of FII's exposure to the domestic market," he said.