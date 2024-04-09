Nifty, Sensex End Lower As RIL, Titan, L&T Drag: Market Wrap

India's benchmark indices gave up all early gains to end lower, tracking losses in heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd., Titan Co., and Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 24.55 points, or 0.11%, lower at 22,641.75, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 58.80 points, or 0.079%, down at 74,683.70. The NSE Nifty 50 rose to a fresh high of 22,768.40, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained to a record 75,124.28.

The NSE Nifty Bank index also scaled to a fresh high of 48,960.75, led by gains in ICICI Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd.