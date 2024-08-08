Nifty, Sensex End Lower As Global Cues, Hawkish RBI Stance Weigh: Market Wrap

The benchmark equity indices erased initial gains on Thursday after the RBI monetary policy committee maintained status quo and ended lower as Governor Shaktikanta Das' commentary was hawkish, while also tracking European markets and some Asian indices that closed with losses.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 180.50 points or 0.74%, lower at 24,177 and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 581.79 points or 0.73%, lower at 78,886.22. During the day, the Nifty fell as much as 0.90% and the Sensex fell 0.84%.

"The index (Nifty) is oscillating in a wide range, where the downside seems to be protected at 23,965 near the 50-day moving average, while the higher side is capped at 24,330, a bearish gap zone. A breakout on either side is a must for a clear picture," Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Share Brokers, said.