Nifty, Sensex End Little Changed Amid Volatility: Market Wrap

The indices slipped into the negative zone due to profit-taking in IT and select financial shares during intraday trades, according to Avdhut Bagkar, technical and derivatives analyst at StoxBox. "Banks and financials topped the gainers list."

Investors will keep an eye on the monetary policy committee's decision on interest rates. Several developments have unfolded in recent weeks that could shape the verdict, Bagkar said.

The indices witnessed range-bound activity and after a gap-up opening, the markets witnessed intraday selling pressure at higher levels, Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities, said. "However, the short-term texture of the market is still on the positive side."

"We are of the view that, on intraday and daily charts, the market is still holding higher bottom formation, which supports further uptrends from the current levels," Chouhan said.

"For day traders now, 21,850/72,000 would act as a key support level. Above the same, the market could rally till 22,100–22,150/72,500–72,700. On the flip side below 21,850/72,000, we could see one quick intraday correction till 21,800–21,750/71,800–71,650," he said.