Nifty, Sensex End Little Changed After Muted Session; TCS, Infosys Lead: Market Wrap

The benchmark indices ended the lacklustre session flat on Wednesday. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. supported the gains, while ICICI Bank Ltd. and Coal India Ltd. weighed.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 4.75 points or 0.02%, higher at 24,143.75, while the S&P BSE Sensex settled 149.85 points or 0.19, up at 79,105.88. Intraday, the Nifty rose 0.24% to 24,196.50, and the Sensex rose 0.35% to 79,228.94.