Nifty, Sensex End Little Changed After Muted Session; TCS, Infosys Lead: Market Wrap
Five out of the 20 sectoral indices on the BSE ended higher and 15 declined.
The benchmark indices ended the lacklustre session flat on Wednesday. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. supported the gains, while ICICI Bank Ltd. and Coal India Ltd. weighed.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 4.75 points or 0.02%, higher at 24,143.75, while the S&P BSE Sensex settled 149.85 points or 0.19, up at 79,105.88. Intraday, the Nifty rose 0.24% to 24,196.50, and the Sensex rose 0.35% to 79,228.94.
Nothing has changed as the Nifty remained in its well-maintained range of 23,970–24,400, awaiting a breakout on either side, according to Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Share Brokers.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd. led the gains in the benchmark Nifty.
ICICI Bank Ltd., Coal India Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Oil & Natural Gas Corp., and Divi's Laboratories Ltd. weighed on the benchmark index.
On the NSE, nine sectors ended lower, two higher, and one rose out of 12. The NSE Nifty Metal was the worst-performing sector, while the NSE Nifty IT was the best-performing sector.
The broader indices underperformed as the BSE MidCap ended 0.41% lower and the SmallCap closed 0.57% down.
Five out of 20 sectoral indices on the BSE ended higher and 15 declined. BSE Metal fell the most and BSE IT was the top gainer.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers as 2,391 stocks declined, 1,531 advanced, and 114 remained unchanged on the BSE.