Nifty, Sensex End Higher, But Record Worst Weekly Fall In Over A Month: Market Wrap

India's benchmark indices reversed their four-day losing streak to end higher on Friday as index heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd. and Bajaj Finance Ltd. rose. However, the indices posted their worst weekly fall in over a month, as worries over the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran dented investors' sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 151.15 points, or 0.69%, higher at 22,147.00, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 599.34 points, or 0.83%, to end at 73,088.33.

Intraday, the benchmarks declined nearly 1% amid investor concerns that the West Asia turmoil might escalate to war after reports said Israel had likely launched an attack on Iran.