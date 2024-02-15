Nifty, Sensex End Higher As HDFC Bank, PSU Bank, Oil & Gas Lead: Market Wrap

India's benchmark equity indices ended higher for the third consecutive day on Thursday, led by gains in HDFC Bank Ltd. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Advances in the sectors of the public sector banks, oil & gas, and energy also supported the indices to recoup intraday losses.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 70.70 points, or 0.32%, higher at 21,910.75, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 227.55 points, or 0.32%, to end at 72,050.38. The Sensex also reclaimed the 72,000 level for the first time since Feb. 7.

During the day, the Nifty fell as much as 0.21% to 21,794.80, and the Sensex dropped 0.25% to 71,644.44.