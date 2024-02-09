Nifty, Sensex End Higher Amid Volatility Led By ICICI Bank, SBI: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended Friday's choppy trading session higher as ICICI Bank Ltd. and State Bank of India gained. However, the indices declined on a weekly basis.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 64.55 points, or 0.30% higher at 21,782.50, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 169.98 points, or 0.24%, to close at 71,598.41.

Intraday, the NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.41% to 21,629.90, and the BSE Sensex fell 0.32% to 71,200.31.

"Indian markets struggled for direction on Friday, despite the U.S. market inching to a record high overnight," said Avdhut Bagkar, technical and derivatives analyst at StoxBox.

"The morning session observed wild swings in the Nifty 50 index, with Nifty hovering in the range of 21,780 to 21,630 levels. The mid-to-end session witnessed a recovery in trend as the momentum succeeded in hitting a new intraday high, making attempts to cross the 21,800 level," he said.