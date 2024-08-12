Nifty, Sensex End Flat As RIL, NTPC, SBI Weigh: Market Wrap

"Indian markets started the session on a tepid note, followed by a steep recovery," Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Share Brokers, said.

After a range-bound mid-session, a sudden fall in the last session dragged the Nifty lower. A firm close above the 24,450–24,470 zone is a must to resume its uptrend, while the lower side seems to be protected at 24,200, according to Gaggar.

"The current intraday market texture is non-directional. Hence, level-based trading would be the ideal strategy for the day traders," Shrikant Chouhan, head, equity research at Kotak Securities, said.