Nifty, Sensex End At New Record Close As RIL, ITC Lead Rally: Market Wrap

The benchmark equity indices ended at all-time closing high on Wednesday, after extending gains in the last hour of trade. The NSE Nifty 50 also hit an intraday high of 22,775.70 points and the S&P BSE Sensex crossed the psychologically crucial mark of 75,000. Market participants now await the US consumer price index data and minutes of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting for further direction.

The Nifty closed 111.05 points, or 0.49%, higher at 22,753.80 and the Sensex ended 354.45 points, or 0.47%, up at 75,038.15.