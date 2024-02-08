Nifty, Sensex End 1% Lower As FMCG, Bank Stocks Drag: Market Wrap

The benchmark equity indices closed lower on Thursday as the FMCG sector dragged the most, followed by banks after the RBI failed to announce any measures to ease tight liquidity.

The NSE Nifty 50 was 212.55 points or 0.97% lower at 21,717.95 and the Sensex ended 723.57 points or 1% lower at 71,428.43.

During the day, the Nifty fell as much as 1.21% to 21,665.30, while the Sensex declined 1.28%. to 71,230.62.