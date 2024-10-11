Nifty, Sensex Close Lower For Second Week Led By Fall In Titan, Tata Steel: Market Wrap

India's benchmark equity indices closed lower for a second consecutive week on Friday, with Titan Co. and Tata Steel Ltd. emerging as the top losers on a weekly basis. On Friday, indices ended lower, weighed by losses in banks and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

On Friday, Nifty ended 0.10%, or 24.15 points, down at 24974.3, and Sensex closed 0.22%, or 176.01 points, lower at 81435.40.

"Global investors will be keenly looking forward to the press conference to be held by China’s Ministry of Finance on Saturday," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities. "With the start of second-quarter earnings, we could see stock-specific action over the next few weeks based on results and management commentary."

He also said risk sentiments are expected to be influenced by volatile commodity prices, geopolitical turmoil, the global monetary easing cycle, and flows to China.