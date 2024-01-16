Nifty, Sensex Close Lower As IT, Realty Stocks, Reliance Drag: Market Wrap

Benchmark stock indices snapped a five-session winning streak to close lower on Tuesday, dragged by losses in Reliance Industries Ltd. and the information & technology and realty sectors.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 65 points or 0.29% lower at 22,032.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 199 points or 0.27% down at 73,128.77.

"The broad market exhibited profit booking following a good performance by the IT sector amid weak global cues," Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services Ltd., said. "Investors are contemplating whether the current euphoria in markets has gone farfetched, especially with elevated domestic valuations in mid and small caps."

"The FII flows are mixed due to a lack of fresh triggers. Oil prices stayed firm amid undeterred geopolitical tensions. The latest IIP growth signals near-term softness," Nair said.