Nifty, Sensex Close Lacklustre Session Flat; RIL, HUL Drag: Market Wrap

The benchmark stock indices ended a lackluster session on Tuesday with little change as gains in Infosys Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. supported the indices, while losses in Reliance Industries Ltd. and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. weighed on the indices.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 7.15 points or 0.03% higher at 25,017.75, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 13.65 points or 0.02% up at 81,711.76.

Intraday, the Nifty rose 0.25% to 25,073.10 and the Sensex rose 0.27% to 81,919.11. The Nifty index moved in the range of 99.45 points and the Sensex moved in a 318.6-point range.