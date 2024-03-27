Nifty, Sensex Close Higher On Gains In RIL, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices recouped from loss to gain on Wednesday, tracking recovery in heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 143.25 points, or 0.65%, higher at 22,147.95, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 526.02 points, or 0.73%, up at 72,996.31.

Intraday, the Nifty scaled a high of 22,193.60, and the Sensex rose to 73,138.73.

"We are of the view that the market texture is bullish but in the near future, the 20-day Simple Moving Day Average, or 22,170/73,100, would act as a key resistance for the bulls. Above which, the market could move up to 22,300–22,350/73,400–73,500. On the flip side, below 22,080 or 72,800, the sentiment could change. Below which, the market could retest the level of the 50-day SMA or 21,950–21,900/72,500–72,400," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd.